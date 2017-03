03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Judge: Investors Failed To Plead Scienter Against Defendant In Securities Suit

NEW YORK - A federal judge in New York on March 25 partially granted a motion to dismiss filed by defendants in a securities class action lawsuit, ruling that lead plaintiffs failed to show that one of the defendants acted with the requisite scienter in making their federal securities law claims (In re Eletrobras Securities Litigation, No. 15-5754, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 44350).