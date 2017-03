03-30-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Secret Asbestos Settlement Acceptance No Acceptance At All, Texas Top Court Told

AUSTIN, Texas - At some point not declaring acceptance of a settlement crosses the line into unreasonable, and asbestos plaintiffs' eight- and nine-year delay constitutes a long trip past the line, Union Carbide Corp. told the Texas Supreme Court March 28 (Union Carbide Corp. v. Perry Jones, Rosemary Allegria, et al., No. 16-0648, Texas Sup.).