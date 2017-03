03-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Stays UCL And Other Claims Pending Review By Arbitrator

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on March 28 compelled claims for violation of breach of contract, violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and other causes of action to arbitration under a cable services agreement, finding that questions underlying the dispute must be decided by an arbitrator (Michael Song v. Charter Communications Inc., et al., No. 17cv325, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 45972.)