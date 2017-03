03-31-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 11th Circuit: Dual Citizenship Can't Be Used To Establish Diversity Under CAFA

ATLANTA - There is no federal jurisdiction over a class complaint accusing two insurance companies of breach of contract, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled March 29, finding that dual citizenship can't be used to establish diversity under the Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA) where all parties are citizens of the same state (Life of the South Insurance Company, et al. v. Marquetta Carzell, et al., No. 16-90006, 11th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5494).