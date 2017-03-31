03-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Says Insurer Is Entitled To Reimbursement Of Costs Paid Under Deductible

SAN FRANCISCO - An insurer involved in an environmental contamination coverage dispute is entitled to reimbursement of the deductible it paid on behalf of its insured because the policy at issue specifically states that the deductible includes claim expenses such as defense costs, a California federal judge said March 29 in granting the insurer's motion for partial summary judgment (American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., et al. v. Technichem Inc., et al., No. 15-03611, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 47103).