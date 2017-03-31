03-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insureds Not Indispensable Parties To GEICO's Windshield Fraud Suit, Judge Says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A federal judge in Florida on March 29 denied three motions to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Government Employees Insurance Co. (GEICO) accusing five windshield repair companies and their owners of engaging in a scheme to submit fraudulent claims for repairs, finding that the company's insureds are not indispensable parties to the action and that the insurer sufficiently stated claims under the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act, Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act (FDUTPA) and fraud (Government Employees Insurance Company v. Clear Vision Windshield Repair, LLC, et al., No. 16-cvc-2077-Orl-28TBS, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 47353).