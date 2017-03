03-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Awards $187,604.17 For Costs Associated With Insured's Work On Fuel Tank

HOUSTON - Granting a motion for final entry of judgment, a Texas federal judge ruled March 29 that a commercial general liability insurer owes a contractor $187,604.17 for costs associated with an insured subcontractor's work on a fuel tank (Mid-Continent Casualty Co. v. Petroleum Solutions, Inc., et al., No. 09-0422, S.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 46285).