03-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Maine High Court: Insurer Has No Duty To Defend Suit Challenging Ordinance

PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on March 28 affirmed a lower court's ruling that an insurer has no duty to defend the city of South Portland and a code enforcement officer against an underlying federal lawsuit challenging a city ordinance (City of South Portland, et al. v. Maine Municipal Association Property & Casualty Pool, No. 16-05, Maine Sup., 2017 Me. LEXIS 59).