03-31-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Apple Seeks Discovery Of U.K. Suit Documents In Wireless Tech Patent Case

SAN FRANCISCO - In a March 29 reply brief in California federal court, Apple Inc. defended its motion to compel discovery of documents from a lawsuit in the United Kingdom, contending that "they may bear on whether [Unwired Planet LLC's] damages demand" in the present patent case "constitutes a 'reasonable' royalty" (Unwired Planet LLC v. Apple Inc., No. 3:13-cv-04134, N.D. Calif.).