Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Compels Arbitration Of Shipping Dispute, Asks Parties To Agree On Forum

MIAMI - A Florida federal judge on March 28 found that a dispute over a charter party agreement should be compelled to arbitration but denied the motion until the parties could agree as to where the arbitration should be conducted (Internaves De Mexico, s.a. de C.V. v. Andromeda Steamship Corporation, et al., No. 16-81719, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 46507).