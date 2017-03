03-31-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Purchase Of Retirement Home Is Relevant To Claim For Disability Benefits, Judge Says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Because certain circumstances regarding a disability claimant's move to Florida may be relevant to a claim for total disability benefits, a Florida federal judge on March 29 determined that a disability insurer is entitled to information regarding the claimant's real estate transactions (Mark Goodman v. Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York, No. 16-81742, S.D. Fla.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 45966).