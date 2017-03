03-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Testimony On Accounting Malpractice Is Reliable, Federal Judge Concludes

MINNEAPOLIS - A causation and liability expert "provides a meaningful summary of his accounting malpractice opinion," a Minnesota federal judge held March 28, also granting in part summary judgment to accounting firms to preclude recovery as to damages related to certain penalties, payment for delinquent taxes and attorney fees (Boris A. Miksic v. Boeckermann Graftsrom Mayer LLC, et al., No. 15-539, D. Minn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 46906).