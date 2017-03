03-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - University Students Seek Approval Of Settlement Of Records Theft Suit

ROME, Ga. - The lead plaintiffs in a putative class action over records stolen from their former university on March 29 asked a Georgia federal court to preliminarily approve their settlement of their negligence claims with the university in exchange for payments of costs, fees, incentive awards and reimbursements, potentially exceeding $200,000 (Erin Bishop, et al. v. Shorter University Inc., No. 4:15-cv-00033, N.D. Ga.).