03-31-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Consumers File Class Complaint Over Pistachios Tainted With Salmonella

CHICAGO - Consumers who became ill after consuming raw pistachios they purchased at Sam's Clubs in Illinois filed a class complaint on March 29 in Illinois state court accusing Sam's West Inc., doing business as Sam's Club, the farms that grew the pistachios and the company that processed the pistachios of causing them pain and suffering (Alejandro Reyes, et al. v. Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC, et al., No. 2017CH04552, Ill. Cir., Cook Co.).