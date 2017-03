03-31-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Orders Levee Owner To Pay $4,750 Penalty For Concrete Discharges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - A father and son who built a levee on their property to protect it from flooding were ordered by a federal judge in Illinois on March 28 to pay a $4,750 fine for violating the Clean Water Act (CWA) and ordered to obtain under a permit under Section 404 of the act for a portion of the levee (Quad Cities Waterkeeper Inc., et al. v. David G. Ballegeer, et al., No. 12-cv-4075-SLD-JEH, C.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 45829).