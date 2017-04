04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds Trust Is Party To Lawsuit, Remands Quiet Title Case To Texas Court

GALVESTON, Texas - After finding that the true party to a lawsuit filed by a borrower in relation to a lien on its property was a business trust and not bank, a Texas federal court remanded a case to state court for lack of jurisdiction (Pechua Inc. v. America's Wholesale Lender, et al., No. 3:16-CV-364, S.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 47486).