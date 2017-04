04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 9th Circuit: False Patent Marking Claim Did Not Trigger Advertising Injury Coverage

PASADENA, Calif. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 31 affirmed that an insurance policy's advertising injury provision did not cover a false patent marking claim that contributed to a $2,951,024 judgment against an insured (Sei Y. Kim v. Truck Insurance Exchange, et al., No. 15-56486, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5631).