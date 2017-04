04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Finds Excess Insurer Waived Communications Privilege In Defects Claim File

CHARLESTON, S.C. - An excess insurer waived the attorney-client privilege on communications contained in its claim files with regard to the denial of a claim arising out of construction defects, a South Carolina federal judge held March 31 (ContraVest Inc., et al. v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Co., No. 15-00304, D. S.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 48638).