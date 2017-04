04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Stays Insurer's Duty To Indemnify Suit Pending Outcome In Defects Case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An insurer's declaratory judgment action against an insured contractor and a condominium association regarding the duty to indemnify an underlying construction defects suit is premature, a Florida federal judge ruled March 31, staying rather than dismissing the action pending the outcome of the underlying suit (Mid-Continent Casualty Co. v. Nassau Builders Inc., et al., No. 16-921, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 48526).