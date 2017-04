04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Suit Fails To Allege Insured Published Material That Disparages Sprint

BALTIMORE - A Maryland federal judge on March 29 held that Sprint's underlying lawsuit against an insured fails to allege the publication of disparaging material and, therefore, the insurer's duty to defend was not triggered under the policy's "personal and advertising injury coverage" (Unwired Solutions, Inc. v. Ohio Security Insurance Co., No. 16-0405, D. Md., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 46215).