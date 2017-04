04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Texas Roadhouse Agrees To Pay $12 Million To Settle EEOC Age Bias Suit

BOSTON - A Kentucky-based steakhouse chain will pay $12 million to settle an age discrimination lawsuit brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of class of applicants who allegedly have been denied positions due to their ages, the EEOC announced March 31 (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Texas Roadhouse, Inc., et al., No. 11-11732, D. Mass.).