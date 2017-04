04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - U.S. High Court: Abuse Of Discretion Review For EEOC Subpoena

WASHINGTON, D.C. - When a district court is deciding whether to enforce or quash an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission subpoena, it should review the subpoena for abuse of discretion, not de novo, a divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled April 3, vacating a decision by the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and remanding for a new review under the appropriate standard (McLane Company, Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, No. 15-1248, U.S. Sup.).