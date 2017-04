04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - D.C. Circuit Affirms Confirmation of $18M Award For Belize Bank

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After finding that a London arbitral award did not violate U.S. public policy, the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 31 rejected an appeal by the government of Belize and affirmed confirmation of the $18,470,881 award issued in favor of a Belize bank (Belize Bank Limited v. Government of Belize, Nos. 16-7083 Consolidated with 16-7089, 16-7094, D.C. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5587).