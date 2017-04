04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Expert Testimony Is Relevant, Reliable In Weight Loss Drug Trademark Suit

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on March 29 allowed rebuttal expert testimony in a trademark lawsuit over the quality of a weight loss supplement because the expert is qualified and her testimony is relevant and based on reliable methods (Obesity Research Institute LLC v. Fiber Research International LLC, et al., No. 15-595, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 46999).