04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Florida Jury Awards $1.8 Million To Plaintiff In Engle Progeny Suit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A jury in Florida on March 31 found that three tobacco companies contributed to the addiction, lung cancer and death of a woman and awarded her husband $1.6 million in compensatory damages (Charles Santoro v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., et al., No. 2008-CV-025807, Fla. 17th Jud. Cir. Broward Co.).