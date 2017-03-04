04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Fluidmaster MDL Judge Denies Class Certification, Limits Experts' Testimony

CHICAGO - The federal judge in Illinois presiding over litigation over allegedly defective connector nuts in plumbing hoses manufactured by Fluidmaster Inc. on March 31 denied certification of a nationwide class and a number of subclasses, finding that they failed to satisfy the requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23, and limited the testimony proffered by experts on both sides (In re: Fluidmaster, Inc., Water Connector Components Products Liability Litigation, MDL 2575, No. 14-cv-5696, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 48792).