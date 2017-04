04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Levaquin RICO Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge In District Of Columbia

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A District of Columbia federal judge on March 31 dismissed a lawsuit filed by watchdog Larry E. Klayman alleging a conspiracy among Johnson & Johnson, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Margaret L. Hamburg and her husband's hedge fund to hide the risks of the antibiotic Levaquin (Terry Aston, et al. v. Johnson & Johnson, et al., No. 16-86, D. D.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 49229).