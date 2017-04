04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Majority Of Proposed Class's Claims Against Window Maker Dismissed By Federal Judge

MINNEAPOLIS - A federal judge in Minnesota on March 29 dismissed a majority of claims asserted by a putative class of consumers of two-pane inert glass unit (IGU) windows against the manufacturer, finding that the plaintiffs only sufficiently stated claims for breach of implied warranty of merchantability and breach of implied warranty based on course of dealing/usage of trade (Cheryl Luckey, et al. v. Alside, Inc., et al., No. 15-2512, D. Minn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 47750).