04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Ruby Tuesday To Pay $5M To Settle Claims In Stock Drop Suit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday Inc. will pay $5 million to settle claims that it and certain of its executive officers and directors mispresented the company's brand repositioning and concealed the poor performance of one of its chains of restaurants in violation of federal securities laws, according to a motion for stipulation of settlement filed March 29 in Tennessee federal court (Dennis Krystek v. Ruby Tuesday Inc., et al., No. 14-1119, M.D. Tenn.).