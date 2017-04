04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Court: Expert's Experience On 'Like' Ships Can't Keep Builder In Asbestos Case

SAN FRANCISCO - An expert's testimony that his experience with ships "like" those in question is insufficient to overcome a shipbuilder's motion for summary judgment in an asbestos case, a California appeals panel held March 30 (Richard Johnson, et al. v. Moore Dry Dock, No. A146775, Calif. App., 1st Dist., 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 2308).