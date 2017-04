04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Remands Flint Water Crisis Case, Says Federal Jurisdiction Not Shown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A federal judge in Michigan on March 31 remanded to state court a lawsuit brought against officials of the state of Michigan pertaining to the lead-contaminated water crisis in Flint, Mich., ruling that the defendants failed to meet the requirements necessary to remove the matter to federal court (Tamara Nappier v. Richard Snyder, et al., No. 16-636, W.D. Mich.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 48768).