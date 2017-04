04-03-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Magistrate Judge Adopts Bare Metal Defense, Frees Two From Asbestos Case

WILMINGTON, Del. - A federal magistrate judge recommended March 30 that a Delaware court ignore precedent rejecting the bare metal defense and grant judgment in favor of turbine and valve manufacturers (In re: Asbestos Litigation, Ellen Jeanene Palmer, et al. v. Air & Liquid Systems Corp., et al., No. 14-1064, D. Del., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 47243).