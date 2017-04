04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Dismisses Claims Against Bank And Servicer Based On Inspection Fees

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on April 3 dismissed a property owner's claims related to fees incurred for default-related property inspections she incurred while still allegedly residing in her home, finding that she failed to assert that she complied with a notice provision in her mortgage agreement (Susan Michael v. CitiMortgage, Inc., et al., No. 16-CV-07238, N.D. Ill, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 50197).