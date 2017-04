04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Grants Judgment To Lender On Claims Related To Debt Collection

BALTIMORE - A Maryland federal judge on April 4 granted summary judgment in favor of a mortgage lender on claims asserted by borrowers for violation of Maryland and federal law in relation to debt collection practices, finding that the lender was not required to comply with loss mitigation procedures and that the claims were time-barred or failed (Sterling Lindsay, et al. v. Rushmore Loan Management, Services LLC, No. 15-1031, D. Md., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 51000).