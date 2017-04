04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 15 Lawsuits Over Defects In Insureds' Windows Constitute Separate 'Occurrences'

DES MOINES, Iowa - Fifteen lawsuits against insureds for alleged negligently designed or installed windows constitute separate "occurrences" under comprehensive general liability policies, an Iowa federal judge ruled March 31, granting partial summary judgment to the insureds (Pella Corp., et al. v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., No. 11-00273, S.D. Iowa).