04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Rules In Flood Insurer's Favor In Superstorm Sandy Dispute

CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey federal judge on March 31 granted a federal flood insurer's motion for summary judgment in a Superstorm Sandy coverage dispute, rejecting the insured's argument that bulletins from Federal Emergency Management Agency waived the proof-of-loss requirement and extended the time under which she could file her coverage lawsuit (Theresa Caivano v. Allstate Insurance Co., No. 15-5791, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 50490).