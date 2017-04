04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Relies On Follow-The-Fortunes Rule To Show Reinsurer Must Cover Claims

NEW YORK - An insurer told the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on April 3 that the language of certain reinsurance agreements are the same as if the agreements had specific follow-the-fortunes provisions (Utica Mutual Insurance Company v. Clearwater Insurance Company, No. 16-cv-2824 and Utica Mutual Insurance Company v. Clearwater Insurance Company, No. 16-2535, 2nd Cir.).