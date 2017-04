04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Terror Victims' Families Ask 9th Circuit To Revive Twitter Terror-Aiding Suit

SAN FRANCISCO - Claims against Twitter Inc. under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) were wrongly dismissed, a group of terror victims' family members told the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in a March 31 appellant brief, arguing that their claims over Twitter's provision of material support to terrorists are not subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) (Tamara Fields, et al. v. Twitter Inc., No. 16-17165, 9th Cir.).