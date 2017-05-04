04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Expert Testimony Partially Excluded But Fact Issues Exist On Police Indifference

CHICAGO - While partially excluding testimony on an alleged history of indifference by the Chicago Police Department (CPD), an Illinois federal judge ruled March 31 that fact issues remain as to whether the city of Chicago was responsible for a fatal drunken driving accident involving one of its officers (Jose Andres Cazares, as special administrator of the estate of Andrew Cazares, and Fausto T. Manzera, as special administrator of the estate of Fausto A. Manzera, et al. v. Joseph Frugoli, et al., No. 13-5626, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 49938).