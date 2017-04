04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Allows Testimony From Mechanical Engineer, Accident Reconstructionist, Metallurgist

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - In a products liability suit, an Illinois federal judge on March 31 permitted expert testimony from a metallurgist, a hunting accident reconstructionist and a mechanical engineer because they offered credible opinions based on reliable methodology (Jordan Queen v. W.I.C. Inc. d/b/a Sniper Treestands, No. 14-519, S.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 49506).