04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Bars Testimony In Inmate's Medical Negligence Suit Against Prison Doctors

MACON, Ga. - Medical testimony in support of an incarcerated man's medical negligence claims against prison doctors fails to satisfy Federal Rule of Evidence 702, a Georgia federal judge ruled March 31, noting that a psychiatrist cannot testify "as the be-all-and-end-all global damages expert" and as "a standard of care expert" (William Stoner v. Chiquita A. Fye, M.D., and Norman Howard Fitz-Henley, M.D., No. 15-102, M.D. Ga., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 48701).