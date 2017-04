04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Florida Majority Affirms Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida appellate panel majority on April 4 found that summary judgment was properly granted to two businesses in a suit where a man tripped over an empty pallet because the pallet was an open and obvious danger and the business owners did not have a duty to clear the sidewalk where the pallets were located (Thomas Brookie v. Winn-Dixie Stores Inc., et al., No. 1D16-1285, Fla. App., 1st Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 4538).