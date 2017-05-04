04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Judge: Investors Failed To Properly Service Drug Company's Director

NEWARK, N.J. - Dismissal of claims against a pharmaceutical company's director in a securities class action lawsuit is proper because lead plaintiffs failed to serve the director within the statutorily required 120-time period and failed to show that an extension of that time period is warranted, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled March 31 in granting the director's motion to dismiss (Robin J. Dartell, et al. v. Tibet Pharmaceuticals Inc., et al., No. 14-3620, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 48915).