04-05-2017

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Parties Debate Constitutionality Of SEC Judges In D.C. Circuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Securities and Exchange Commission administrative law judges (ALJs) are not officers who need to be appointed pursuant to the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution, the SEC says in a March 31 opposition brief filed in the District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Raymond J. Lucia Companies Inc., et al. v. Securities and Exchange Commission, No. 15-1345, D.C. Cir.).