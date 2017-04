04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Defendants' Nearly Universal Presence On Submarines Keeps Asbestos Case Alive

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Evidence of asbestos products' nearly universal use in submarines keeps two companies in the case, but lessor evidence against a third company fails, a federal judge in Connecticut held March 31 (Paul Paquin v. Crane Co., et al., No. 15-218, D. Conn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 48854).