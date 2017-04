04-05-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Remands Case Where Plaintiff Disclaimed Military Asbestos Exposures

LOS ANGELES - An asbestos plaintiff's disclaimer for any claims arising from conduct in a military or federal worksite precluded a boiler maker's removal of the case, but enough case law supports the move that sanctions are not warranted, a federal judge in California held March 31 (John Hukkanen, et al. v. Air and Liquid Systems Corp., et al., No. 17-2227, C.D. Calif.).