04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 2nd Circuit Finds Loan Servicer Gave Proper Notices Under TILA

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on April 3 affirmed the dismissal of a complaint filed by borrowers against a loan servicer, finding that the servicer properly notified them under the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) that the loan had been transferred (Weston Wright, et al. v. Green Tree Servicing LLC, No. 16-2842, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5650).