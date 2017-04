04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Dismisses Third-Party Administrator From Disability Benefits Suit

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania federal judge on April 4 dismissed a third-party administrator from a disability claimant's suit seeking benefits because the third-party administrator did not exercise final authority over disputed claims (Kimberly Lash v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-235, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 51029).