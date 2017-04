04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Lack Of Insurance Bad Faith Evidence Leads To Dismissal In Coverage Dispute

CAMDEN, N.J. - Insureds have failed to provide sufficient evidence to show that their homeowners insurance provider acted in bad faith in denying their claim for coverage, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled April 3 in granting the insurer's motion to dismiss (William Williams, et al. v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., No. 16-9028, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 50261).