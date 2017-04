04-06-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 9th Circuit Affirms: Publicity Rights Claim Preempted By Copyright

SAN FRANCISCO - An order that granted a special motion to strike a common-law right of publicity claim pursuant to California's anti-SLAPP statute was not erroneous because the claims are preempted by Section 301 of the federal Copyright Act, 17 U.S.C. 101 et seq., the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled April 5 (Patrick Maloney, et al. v. T3Media Inc., No. 15-55630, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5894).